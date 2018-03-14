Ronaldo has new target as he urges Real to forget Man Utd man

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly urged Real Madrid to forget a move for David De Gea and to try and sign Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak instead.

The Spanish giants will almost certainly sign a new No.1 this summer, with Real president Florentino Perez ready to undertake a huge revamp of the club’s first-team squad after a poor season domestically.

Current stopper Keylor Navas is expected to be moved on, with De Gea and Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois said to top Real’s wishlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, Don Balon claims that Ronaldo has told Perez to try and sign Oblak instead, as he believes the Atletico star will be easier to obtain than either De Gea or Courtois.

The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe since moving to Madrid from Benfica in 2014 and the report goes on to state that Ronaldo is a big fan of the Slovenian.

As for De Gea, United boss Jose Mourinho believes the Spaniard will be going nowhere this summer, admitting prior to the shock Champions League exit to Sevilla on Tuesday night: “I see him here – I don’t know what the intentions are of Real Madrid but they should think about another player.”

It would appear that Ronaldo already is, even if Real aren’t at this stage.

