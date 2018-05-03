Ronaldo v Salah: Who will emerge as the master in Kiev?

Liverpool will take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26 and we take a look at how the top player from each side currently stacks up ahead of the game.

Jurgen Klopp’s men and the La Liga giants will be looking to talismans Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo to make the difference in Kiev after Liverpool got the better in Roma in an epic two-legged battle, while Real saw off Bayern Munich in similarly dramatic fashion.

So let’s take a look at the numbers behind the two players’ astonishing campaigns so far.

Club appearances (all competitions): Salah (Liverpool) 49, Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 41

Club goals (all competitions): Salah 43, Ronaldo 42

Domestic league goals: Salah 31, Ronaldo 24

Domestic league assists: Salah 9, Ronaldo 5

Champions League goals (includes qualifiers): Salah 11, Ronaldo 15

Champions League assists (includes qualifiers): Salah 4, Ronaldo 2

Braces: Salah 7, Ronaldo 11

Hat-tricks: Salah 0, Ronaldo 1

Four goals in a game: Salah 1, Ronaldo 1

Longest scoring streak: Salah 7 games, Ronaldo 12 games

Longest run without a goal: Salah 3 games, Ronaldo 3 games

Includes all competitive games except internationals

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.