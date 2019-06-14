Cristiano Ronaldo would like Juventus to bring James Rodriguez to the club despite links with a number of Premier League clubs according to Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus.

James played with Ronaldo at Real Madrid, winning a La Liga title, two Champions League triumphs and two Club World Cup victories. However, he has spent the past two seasons on loan at Bayern but feels like it is time for a different challenge.

He enjoyed a successful spell with Bayern, taking in 67 appearances and registering 15 goals.

Zinedine Zidane allowed James to leave the Spanish capital for Germany, and the Frenchman is back at the helm.

Another transfer is now expected, with the 27-year-old having already confirmed that he will not be returning to the Allianz Arena .

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all thought to be interested in the Colombian playmaker.

And now, Matthaus has revealed that Ronaldo wants James to join him at the Italian champions.

Matthaus told AS of his dealings with James: “We had a conversation two weeks ago, during the celebration of Bayern’s Bundesliga win.

“I see him at Juventus. He is very close to Cristiano Ronaldo and told me that he was in contact with him and that he has told him that he wants to have him at Juventus.”

Matthaus added: “I understand why as James can serve Ronaldo so that he can score and the two of them can shine.”