‘No going back’ as Ronaldo makes clear his ‘preferred next club’

Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to have made a transfer to Manchester United his No 1 priority amid growing claims he wants to leave Real Madrid this summer.

The Portuguese superstar is said to have told his agent to negotiate his exit from the European champions after becoming “outraged” by claims he has evaded €14.7million (£13million) in tax by Spanish prosecutors.

Both PSG and United are said to be the two clubs leading the chase for the player, who is already said to have told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez he wants out this summer.

But reports on Saturday morning suggest Ronaldo wants a return to Old Trafford first and foremost, with it suggested that Sir Alex Ferguson, who still works as an ambassador for the club, the key to securing his return.

And even ex-Bernabeu chief Ramon Calderon admits Ron has United “in his heart”. The move would be huge for United.

Calderon, who was behind the player’s £80million move to the Spanish giants in 2009, is adamant the player still ‘loves Manchester United’.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Calderon revealed: “I remember when I signed Cristiano, he phoned me and said everyone at Manchester United was really happy and kind to him.

“Sir Alex Ferguson was like a father and he loved the fans.

“The club has been very important in his career. Manchester United is a club he has in his heart.”

Ronaldo’s decision to leave Real Madrid is said to be final and Calderon believes there is little the club can do anything about it.

Calderon added: “I had the same situation with Manchester United when he decided to leave and I signed him.

“He says I want to leave and that’s it, as a president you can’t do anything other than let him go and get the best possible deal.”

It is understood Real value the player at £150million, while his reported £300,000 a week wages would also not put United off.