Ronaldo welcomes airport tribute as bizarre statue is unveiled

Cristiano Ronaldo has praised the decision to rename Madeira airport in his name as the opening ceremony saw the unveiling of one of sport’s strangest statues.

Miguel Albuquerque, the president of Madeira’s government, pushed through the tribute, which includes a bizarre statue of the man himself at the arrivals terminal.

The Real Madrid superstar was in attendance for the grand unveiling and said of the decision to rename the airport: “Thank you for being here in my honour

“Seeing my name being given to this airport is something very special, everyone knows that I am proud of my country and especially my home city.

“Thank you very much to the president of the regional government Miguel Albuquerque for having had the courage and the firmness to do it.

“My friend, I never asked for this, but I’m not a hypocrite, and I’m happy and honoured. I know some people do not agree and I know some people who are not here would be happy for this moment.

“I will try to dignify Portugal and especially Madeira with a spirit of sacrifice, dignity and passion.”