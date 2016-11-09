Rondon in race to be fit for Burnley battle

West Brom striker Salomon Rondon has pulled out of the Venezuela squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers through injury.

The 27-year-old will miss his country’s games against Bolivia and Ecuador because of a hamstring strain.

However, Albion say they are “optimistic” Rondon will be fit for their next Premier League outing against Burnley after the international break.

A statement on the club’s website read: “The Baggies number nine did not travel to South America after the club reported the problem to the Venezuelan FA.

“Albion remain optimistic that rest and treatment will enable Rondon to feature when they return to Premier League action against Burnley on Monday, November 21.”

Rondon has made 12 appearances for the Baggies this season and scored three goals.