Wayne Rooney believes Gareth Southgate has effectively ended the chances of two players appearing again for England at Euro 2024 by his handling of them – while one of their most consistent stars has come out and had his say on rumours the Three Lions boss could soon face the sack.

The 53-year-old has guided England into the last-16 of the European Championships once again, with Sunday’s game against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen presenting a glorious chance to win through to the quarter-finals. Indeed, by topping Group C – which England did with with some ease but by playing some distance off their free-flowing best – means they have landed in what many see as the easier side of the draw.

Indeed, one of England, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, or Slovakia will play in the Euro 2024 final this year – handing the Three Lions a dream chance of reaching a second successive final in the competition.

But while England narrowly missed out three years ago, after an agonising penalty shootout defeat to Italy at Wembley, they are very much fancied to fare even better this time around.

And with arguably the best set of attacking options at England’s disposal in years, the failure to only score twice and fail to perform better in three group games against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia has led to some serious calls over Southgate’s suitability to continue in the role.

READ MORE ➡️ Southgate sack: England bosses told axe must fall with BBC pundit named as ‘perfect’ upgrade

However, there are no plans to remove Southgate from office mid-tournament and preparations are continuing for Sunday’s clash against Slovakia and amid an admission from the England boss that his side do need to perform far better.

Rooney accuses Southgate of killing two England players

Their performance last time out against Slovenia was arguably the most disappointing of all three outings so far, though the Three Lions did come alive after the break with the introduction of Kobbie Mainoo and later on, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon.

Mainoo got the nod after the break, coming off the bench to replace the ineffective Conor Gallagher, whom it turn had replaced ‘failed experiment’ Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the Liverpool man starting the previous two encounters.

Palmer also made a sizeable difference and, while one controversial former Liverpool man believes Gallagher may not play again at Euro 2024, Rooney believes Southgate may well have stumbled on his best side for the remainder of the tournament.

However, the Manchester United and England legend has also suggested Southgate may well have ‘killed’ Gallagher and TAA’s chances of appearing in the tournament again by the way he has treated them.

“Against Slovenia, Kobbie Mainoo staked a big claim for a starting place, Cole Palmer was very good and Anthony Gordon, though he played only a few minutes, had a couple of excellent touches,” Rooney told The Times.

“At just the right time in the tournament, Gareth may have stumbled upon the right team. I would play at least two of those three youngsters against Slovakia – and, in fact, I said before the tournament that my starting XI for the knockout stage would have Mainoo and Gordon in it.

“None of what happened in the group stage surprised me. I would never have played Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield and expected that, when the experiment didn’t work, Gareth would try Conor Gallagher.

“Gareth killed both a bit by discarding them, but in each case it was the right call and when Mainoo came in you saw him making forward runs and showing composure on the ball.”

Southgate sack: Marc Guehi speaks out in defence of England boss

Rooney insists he likes what he sees in Palmer and believes his presence on the pitch gives England a ‘good blend’.

“Palmer? He is just suited to international football. He can take the ball, he’s calm on it and has the personality you need on that stage. Gordon is more direct than the other two and ensures there is a good blend.

“With those three on the pitch you saw runners going beyond Harry [Kane] which, good as [Jude] Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Foden are, we had not seen from them.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ England are the ‘easiest team left’ at Euro 2024 as Scholes mocks Arsenal icon over Bukayo Saka positional swap

Meanwhile, one of England’s most consistent performers at the Euros so far – Marc Guehi – insists no one in the England camp is paying attention to speculation over Southgate’s future and insists everyone is doing their all to ensure their Euros campaign is as succesful as possible.

“He has been fantastic for England. If you look at his record, it speaks for itself,” Guehi said.

“Everyone is behind the manager and we have a really close tight-knit group just focused on the next group. Everyone appreciates him, especially me.

“He gave me my debut for England and he’s showed so much confidence in me. I am really grateful and I’m sure the rest of the team is as well.”

Since taking charge of England, Southgate has won 59 of his 98 matches in charge – giving him a win percentage record of 60.20%.