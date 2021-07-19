Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney says that boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a fantastic signing in winger Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils had chased the ex-Borussia Dortmund winger for over 12 months. However, after his £108million fee dropped this season, United snapped him up for £73million. Sancho will add serious mettle to the club’s attack, having enjoyed stellar form for Dortmund and a strong Euro 2020.

Sancho is currently on holiday after the tournament and so did not feature in Sunday’s pre-season clash against Rooney’s Derby side.

Still, Solskjaer admitted that the 21-year-old is close to completing his move and, speaking after the match, Rooney admitted he feels excited for his former club.

He told Sky Sports: “He scores goals, creates goals, so I think it’s a very good signing.”

United are also reportedly closing in on a move for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane to beef up their defence. Kieran Trippier could become the third summer signing, as he nears an Atletico Madrid exit.

Rooney therefore insisted that Solskjaer will be under huge pressure to finally deliver silverware next season.

“I think there will be a lot of pressure, which there should be with Manchester United,” the Rams boss said.

“Sancho coming in, they are rumoured to be in for a few more players.

“They are in a period now where the fans will be wanting success, silverware, and Ole and his coaching staff will be under pressure to deliver that.”

United have come close to silverware under Solskjaer, reaching but losing four successive semi-finals.

Despite them breaking through that barrier to reach the Europa League final last campaign, they lost on penalties.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, the Red Devils finished second, but were never close to putting champions Manchester City under serious pressure.

Liverpool were weakened last term and are looking to bounce back. Chelsea will also be dangerous prospect under Thomas Tuchel.

Rooney delivers Man Utd title verdict

“City, Chelsea the Champions League winners, Liverpool, there are some very good teams, but you can see with Manchester United they are getting gradually better,” Rooney added.

“I think they will be in a place where they really will challenge next season.”

United face Leeds United in their blockbuster Premier League opener next month.