Rosicky heads back home to rejoin former club

Former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Tomas Rosicky has returned to his home town to join Sparta Prague.

The 35-year-old left the Gunners in July after enjoying 10 years in the Premier League and, despite making only one appearance last season, was included in the Czech Republic squad at Euro 2016.

He retired from international football following the tournament and has now agreed a two-year contract with Sparta, the club with whom he began his senior career in 1998.

A statement published on the Czech side’s website said Rosicky had trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Tuesday afternoon.

Rosicky won the FA Cup during his time with Arsenal and clinched the 2001-02 Bundesliga title with Dortmund.

He is set to return to England when Sparta, who finished second behind Viktoria Plzen in the Czech First League last term, visit Southampton in the Europa League next month.