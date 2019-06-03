Ross McCormack agrees settlement to leave Aston Villa

Ross McCormack will leave Aston Villa this summer as a free agent after he struck an agreement with the Premier League-bound club.

McCormack has reached a settlement that will cut his ill-fated stay at Villa Park short by one season.

The 32-year-old Scotland striker has not played for Villa since September 2017 and made only 20 league appearances following his £12million transfer from Fulham, scoring three goals.

His move to the Midlands turned sour when he fell out with former manager Steve Bruce and then failed to convince during a succession of loan moves.

“Aston Villa can confirm Ross McCormack is to leave the club after signing a variation agreement. The club would like to wish Ross well for the future,” a statement read.

It has been reported that, under the terms of his contract, McCormack stood to receive a wage increase following Villa’s promotion via the Championship play-offs despite his lack of appearances.

The departure of McCormack is the latest farewell at Villa Park after the club announced over the weekend that eight other players will leave this summer.

Get the latest personalised Villains products on our new TEAMtalk Aston Villa shop!