Rotherham appoint Warne on short-term deal despite relegation

Rotherham have appointed Paul Warne as their new manager, the club has officially confirmed.

Warne has been in temporary charge of the Millers since November following the quickfire exits of Alan Stubbs and Kenny Jackett, but was unable to reverse their fortunes and relegation from the Sky Bet Championship was confirmed on Saturday after losing to Fulham.

They followed that up with a South Yorkshire derby defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, which was a club-record ninth in a row.

Nevertheless Warne, who has lost 19 of 23 games in his interim stint, will lead the club in League One next season after signing a one-year rolling contract.

Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart said the club would look to develop home-grown players as a way of trying to ensure long-term stability.

“Paul has greatly impressed the board in a number of areas, in what has been a very difficult situation over the past few months,” said Stewart.

“Paul knows the club inside out. He is a Miller, through and through. While he has held the title of fitness coach, he has always been much more than that under a succession of managers who have all tapped into his knowledge, motivational skills and coaching ability.

“He may be new to management, but all first-time managers have to start somewhere. Just look at our club as an example of the past where many of our most successful managers joined at a relatively early point in their managerial career.

“The club has learned many lessons during the campaign but we are determined to ensure, under Paul Warne, that going forward we will play the type of football that brought us so much success in recent seasons.

“In Paul we have someone who understands this club, and also understands the type of players and characters needed to succeed. As such, he will work closely with our head of recruitment Jamie Johnson, on what will be an improved and in-depth recruitment and scouting operation which is well under way.

“There will also be a greater emphasis on developing our own players more effectively to try and ensure greater long-term stability for the club.”

Stewart also spoke of his confidence in future success for the club.

“Next time we are in the Championship, and I have no doubt that there will be future success for this club, we will be stronger and the foundations will be rock solid,” he said.

“I would like to thank the fans for the tremendous support throughout my tenure here. I urge you all to get right behind Paul for the remainder of this season and beyond, and rest assured everyone at the club will be working overtime to bring success and winning football back to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.”