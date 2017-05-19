Rotherham braced for bids for top-scoring striker

Rotherham are preparing themselves for at least two bids for striker Danny Ward, as the South Yorkshire club prepare for life in League One.

The Millers exercised a year’s extension in the 26-year-old’s contract earlier in the week, but that was just a formality and they are set to cash in on their top scorer following relegation from the Championship.

Ward, who scored 10 goals last season in a dismal campaign, was the subject of a number of bids in January, but the Millers held firm.

It is likely to be a different story now, though, with Cardiff and Ipswich linked with Ward, who could command a fee of up to £2million.

“The football club have had a couple of clubs make contact. It is at a fairly early stage, but we are expecting at least two offers,” said assistant boss Richie Barker.

“That means we can decide what is best for us and what is best for Wardy. Then hopefully everyone will be a winner out of it.

“We have to take Danny’s wishes into consideration in terms of what’s best for him and where he wants to go. But, at the end of the day, we will do what’s best for Rotherham United.

“The fee is the first thing that has to be right because he is an asset to the football club. There is the chance for us to be strengthened by selling him on. The fee being right is the minimum really.”