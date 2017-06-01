Rotherham eye free agent Potter

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Darren Potter of Milton Keynes Dons in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Milton Keynes Dons and Port Vale at StadiumMK on October 9, 2016 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Rotherham are keen on signing midfielder Darren Potter but face stern competition.

The 32-year-old is without a club following his exit from MK Dons, where he worked with Millers assistant manager Richie Barker for a number of years.

He is in demand, having received several offers already, but Barker hopes his club can get to the negotiating table.

“I worked with him for a few years or so, he is someone I think highly of, I enjoyed working with him and he is definitely someone I would recommend to the club,” Barker told TEAMtalk.

“If there is an opportunity we will speak to him but he has several offers, we are one of them so if something comes of it then great, if not it’s the end of the conversation.

“Ours is not really a genuine offer yet, it was a conversation, he knows what I think of him, he is someone I put to the club.

“He has got several offers, whether he accepts one of those is up to him, if he doesn’t then it is something to explore.”