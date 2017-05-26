Rotherham starting to fear Smallwood contract rejection

during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Derby County at the New York Stadium on March 12, 2016 in Rotherham, United Kingdom.

Rotherham are starting to worry that midfielder Richie Smallwood will reject their offer of a new contract, with the club preparing for life in League One.

The midfielder was handed a fresh deal on reduced terms following the club’s relegation to League One a fortnight ago but has yet to put pen to paper.

Smallwood, who joined the club in 2014, initially stated he wanted to stay but his delay in signing suggests he is now thinking otherwise.

“At this precise minute, he is the least likely to sign,” said assistant manager Richie Barker.

“He was made a very good offer, the club have done their best but it doesn’t seem to be moving forward at the minute.

“The club have tried hard to keep him at the club.

“I don’t know if it will be us or him that walks away, we have had to say we need an answer, it is getting close to the point where a decision will have to be made.”

The club have already seen Jonson Clarke-Harris and Joe Mattock pen new deals and are more hopeful on defender Richard Wood, who has also yet to decide on his future.

Barker added: “We are hopefully confident that Richard Wood is going to come to an agreement in the next few days but we are only hopeful.

“We are quite a way down the way with that.”

Press Association Sport