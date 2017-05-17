Rotherham take up option to extend Ward deal

Championship side Rotherham have taken the option to extend the contract of striker Danny Ward to keep him at New York Stadium for another year.

Ward played 43 times for the Millers during the 2016-17 campaign, scoring 12 goals, but could not help them fight of relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

The 25-year-old, who started his career at Bolton, joined Rotherham from Huddersfield in January 2015 and was voted Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year this season.

He is expected to be the subject of interest from other clubs this summer.