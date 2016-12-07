The Millers had their season plunged into further turmoil last week when Kenny Jackett resigned after just five games in charge, leaving the club looking for their sixth manager since September 2015.

With the number of applications heading towards 50, chairman Tony Stewart intends to put any candidates through a rigorous selection process.

Stewart said: “I think by next week we will have a shortlist and that interviews will begin the week after next. We normally go for six names.

“There are probably managers out there who haven’t thrown their name into the hat yet. When they know we’re consciously taking our time, then more names will come in.

“We’ll shortlist first and then go for probably three interviews. Given what’s gone before, we’ll certainly take our time choosing our next manager.”

Jackett’s shock exit came just 39 days after he replaced Alan Stubbs at the New York Stadium helm, with fitness coach Paul Warne currently in caretaker charge.