They were made to fight hard by a dogged Cheltenham who were left deep in relegation trouble after their ninth away reverse.

Mistakes were frequent on a wild afternoon at Prenton Park and goal chances few, but the Merseysiders got a vital breakthrough on the hour with Calvin Zola netting from close range from a Chris Greenacre pass.

Adam Connolly wasted the best opportunity for Cheltenham when firing wide from the edge of the box, and gradually Tranmere took charge.

Jennison Myrie-Williams should have had a second goal in the last minute but, after a good run, he missed the target from just six yards out.