After a goalless first half the game came to life after the interval with an end-to-end goal glut as Rovers broke the deadlock.

Wellens pounced on Jason Price’s blocked effort to force the ball home but the home side’s lead lasted barely four minutes as Jabo Ibehre took advantage of a defensive lapse to bundle in a close-range effort.

Stephen Purches then fired Orient in front from the narrowest of angles in the 68th minute but Rovers were level again a minute later when Price turned cleverly to fire into the roof of the net after latching onto a pass from Lewis Guy.

Hayter then hooked the ball home in the 82nd minute before Wellens rounded off the scoring with a low shot two minutes from time.