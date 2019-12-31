Roy Hodgson has message for Chelsea, Everton over Zaha chase

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson insists that Wilfried Zaha is not for sale in the January transfer window.

Palace forward Zaha, whose contract runs until 2023, failed to force a move away from Selhurst Park during the summer after handing in a transfer request.

The 27-year-old has been linked with Premier League rivals Everton and Chelsea in recent months and his future will once again come under the spotlight when the transfer window opens on New Year’s Day.

Eagles boss Hodgson admits any genuine bids for Zaha must be considered by Palace’s board but is certain the club do not wish to sell.

“Wilf is not for sale, so basically I don’t need assurances. We aren’t trying to sell Wilfried Zaha, we want to keep Wilfried Zaha,” said Hodgson.

“What assurance can people give? I have the assurance there is no one in the club that wants to sell Wilfried Zaha.

“But of course you never know where bids are going to come from and I suppose every time there is a serious bid for one of your players the board of directors needs to take it seriously.

“It’s certainly not something we’re looking for.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly ready to battle Liverpool and Manchester United for the signature of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Germany attacker has attracted the attention of a number of Europe’s biggest clubs after a prolific first half of the season for the Bundesliga table-toppers.

The 23-year-old has notched 18 goals in 17 league games for Leipzig and also chipped in with six assists.

Werner has long been linked with a switch to Anfield, while he is also a potential target for United after their man strike target, Erling Braut Haaland, joined Borussia Dortmund this week.

But now Chelsea – who are expected to spend big in January after having their transfer ban lifted – are weighing up an offer.