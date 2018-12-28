Roy Hodgson mocks Wilfried Zaha transfer talk

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has mocked reports linking Wilfried Zaha with a move to China.

Zaha, 26, is reportedly being lined up for a lucrative offer from for Super League side Dalian Yifang.

But Hodgson insists he has heard nothing about the rumours and doubts the Ivory Coast forward would consider such a move.

“The speculation we have had so far I have got to say I find it hard to take seriously but who knows? Perhaps I shall be very surprised.

“I don’t know if you sign a new five-year contract in the Premier League and then go to China at the age of 26. But who knows? Perhaps I am naive. Perhaps it does happen.

“All I do know is that no-one at the club knows anything at all about this story.”

In August Graeme Souness claimed Zaha was good enough to play for Real Madrid.

The former Man Utd forward penned a new five-year deal earlier in August amid speculation that Spurs and Chelsea were chasing him.

Liverpool and Man City have also been linked, and Souness has called on Zaha to think about winning trophies, insisting he can play at the very highest level.

“I think he’s sensational,” Souness told Sky Sports.

“I can see him playing for Real Madrid, that’s how good he is. I think there’s maybe a handful of players who have got the change of direction and balance that he does, and I think he should get more penalties, he isn’t a diver.”