Roy Hodgson warns Levy over Tottenham links with Brendan Rodgers

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has warned Daniel Levy that luring Brendan Rodgers away from Leicester to Tottenham could prove an impossible task.

Spurs are looking for a new manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked on Monday. They are seventh in the Premier League and face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, with former midfielder and current academy coach Ryan Mason put in charge until the end of the season.

Under Rodgers, Leicester have become top-four challengers and reached their first FA Cup final for 52 years by beating Southampton last week.

Rodgers has quickly been installed as one of the favourites for the role. That’s despite the Foxes boss quickly insisting he’s happy at the King Power Stadium.

Palace host the third-placed Foxes on Monday and Hodgson has been impressed by the job Rodgers has done.

And the veteran manager feels Spurs chairman Levy would be wasting his time trying to lure him down south.

“Brendan is doing extremely well at Leicester,” Hodgson said.

“I think he must be very happy to have been given that job. He’s assembled the group of players that he has and is much enjoying his success with them.

“I think, if other clubs want to tempt him away, it will not be easy and as simple as suggesting that historically we happen to be a bit of a bigger club than the one you are at.

“They [Spurs] would have to persuade him that his future will be much better if he moves. But that will not necessarily be an easy thing to do. What he is doing at Leicester, the players he has at Leicester, the support he has at Leicester, the way the future looks for Leicester, all of these things are very positive aspects.”

Hodgson talks of Rodgers appreciation

Palace have won just one of their last six matches, against struggling West Brom. However, they still boast an 11-point cushion over the Premier League relegation zone.

In contrast, Leicester, with five wins from their last seven matches, are well placed to qualify for the Champions League.

And Hodgson believes Rodgers is appreciated at the club and is unlikely to walk away.

“It must be nice for him to know that there are people appreciating his work so much,” he said.

