Roy Keane started a debate with his fellow pundits after pointing out a concern with Harry Kane’s Tottenham performance against Chelsea.

Spurs’ downturn following a strong start to the season continued on Sunday. They lost 3-0 at home to their London rivals, whose second-half display helped them to victory.

Indeed, all three goals came after the break, as Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante struck.

For Spurs, though, they are now without a win in three games in all competitions. What’s more, they have not scored in either of the two Premier League games in that run, conceding six times.

England captain Kane’s performance was the obvious focus among the Sky Sports pundits after the match. Ex-Manchester United midfielder Keane admitted concern for his body language.

“To me when I looked at him today, it was more his body language,” he said. “Closing people down, we saw for the last goal. He’s your top man.

“He’s the man you’ve got to rely on even when you’re having a hard day.

“It’s great for strikers when they’re lashing the ball into the back of the net but when the ball goes up to them, you’ve got to make it stick, create an argument.

“Shock the people, I never ever see him digging people out. It’s as if there’s a bit of a hangover from the summer, that would be my concern.”

Kane had a busy summer, but not only for his participation in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final.

The 28-year-old also tried – and failed – to get a move away from Spurs to Manchester City. In the end, the three years left on his contract and subsequent mammoth price tag caused the move to fall through.

But while Kane scored three times in the recent international break, he has yet to find the net for Tottenham this season. Micah Richards insisted that he needs better service from his team-mates.

Kane must have Tottenham frustrations

“He’s got to be frustrated though, they’re not creating much as a team,” Richards said, before a debate ensued with Keane.

Keane said: “Forget that for a second. There’s more to scoring goals if you want to be a striker. Get hold of it…”

Richards then insisted that Kane may be better in Chelsea’s side, which his colleague flatly rejected. Keane pointed out that he has three years left on his contract and must “sprint at people, get hold of the ball”.

Graeme Souness added the final word. He said: “Micah it’s not a new thing!

“If you think back to when Jose Mourinho was there, Mourinho was credited with him finding a new position, getting deeper and getting on the ball.”

Spurs return to action against Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, before the north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday.

