Roy Keane’s priceless reaction to Aston Villa’s final-day celebrations

Roy Keane has criticised Aston Villa’s players for their “over the top” celebrations as they maintained their Premier League status on Sunday.

Dean Smith’s men drew 1-1 at West Ham, but coupled with Watford’s defeat at Arsenal, meant Villa finished outside the bottom three.

And afterwards the Sky cameras caught the Villa squad’s joyous celebrations in the changing room.

Keane’s reaction though was priceless. He was seen shaking his head, with a look of dismay all over his face.

The former Manchester United skipper also appeared to mutter “Jesus” as he saw the footage.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “That’s why they never win anything.

“Listen I’m delighted for Dean Smith, he made a good point – there were big changes at the club last summer.

“It was going to take time, they’ve stayed up [and it’s] a big achievement.

“The celebrations are slightly over the top, but good luck to them.”

Smith though declared staying up felt better than promotion last season.

Jack Grealish took centre stage as Villa, promoted via the play-offs during the last campaign, escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth.

The Villa captain came up with the goal which should have settled their nerves six minutes from the end.

However, moments later Grealish deflected in Andriy Yarmolenko’s shot to leave the visitors hanging on by a thread again, knowing another West Ham goal would send them down with rivals Bournemouth beating Everton.

Yet Villa, who were seven points from safety heading into their game against Crystal Palace on July 12, held on to complete their version of the great escape to stay up by a single point.

An emotional Smith, who lost his Villa-supporting father Ron to coronavirus during the enforced break, said: “It feels better than getting promoted. We had a big turnround in the summer and to stay up from where we’ve come from is a great achievement.

‘He comes out and gets drunk with me’

“I was aware of the scores elsewhere but I was more in the game. I didn’t think we were playing that well, defences were on top. They got the riot act at half-time because I wanted to win the game and put it in our hands.

“When Jack scores you think ‘That’s it we’re safe’ but a deflection made it a little bit nervous, but we saw it out well.

“I’m immensely proud and I’ve said that in the dressing room. We now look like Premier League players.

“My whole family are in the living room watching together. It’s been emotional because I lost my father to coronavirus. I’m sure he’ll be looking down on us.”

Grealish’s long-term future remains unclear – but his immediate future was pretty certain.

“What happens now? He comes out and gets drunk with me,” added Smith.

“Will he stay? I’m certainly hopeful, he’s contracted for another two or three years. He’s a Villa fan. He’ll be immensely proud to have scored the goal today to keep us in the Premier League.”