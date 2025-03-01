Roy Keane demands one big improvement from Marcus Rashford ahead of £40m Aston Villa transfer

Roy Keane explained what Marcus Rashford must add to his game amid claims the Manchester United loanee has warmed to the idea of joining Aston Villa outright once his loan spell ends.

Rashford, 27, has made a bright start to life at Villa Park. He racked up his third assist in six matches on Friday night when helping Aston Villa overwhelm Cardiff City to book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Yet despite producing a series of lively displays, Rashford is still to notch his first goal for his loan club.

Factoring in his appearances for Man Utd earlier this season, Rashford has scored just seven times in 30 matches this term – a return well below what a player with his attacking talents is capable of.

And speaking during ITV’s broadcast of the Villa vs Cardiff clash, pundit Roy Keane claimed Rashford must re-add goals to his game.

“Villa dominated in every area of the game and it was a matter of time before they scored,” Keane said.

“They probably could’ve scored a few more but Cardiff did well. The game became a bit open and that suited Villa. Marcus is very good at doing that [his assist], he had a bit of luck at the end but he needs it.

“A quality player [Marco Asensio] walks onto it. Lovely, well-worked goal but he should be thinking about scoring a few goals himself.

“You want options and Villa have plenty of them. It’s about finding the balance.”

Marcus Rashford warming to Aston Villa deal

Villa’s loan agreement contains an option to sign the forward outright for £40m. And according to the Sun, Rashford has opened the door to turning the loan spell permanent.

Explaining why, two factors were cited, the first of which is Unai Emery.

Rashford is said to have been immediately impressed by the Spaniard and ‘believes that Unai Emery is the perfect manager to resurrect his Premier League and international career.’

The second reason, as mentioned, is Rashford’s desire to become a key figure for his country again.

Starring in the the toughest league in the world for a team regularly challenging for European qualification will do Rashford’s chances of impressing new England boss, Thomas Tuchel, a world of good.

The report added: ‘[Rashford] has also impressed his team-mates, his new manager and Villa’s fans since his arrival in the West Midlands.

‘That has been reiterated by Rashford’s strong commitment on the training ground – one of the areas of his game which was questioned during his time at Old Trafford.’

The Sun’s report concluded: ‘Rashford is veering towards the idea of remaining in England and in the Premier League rather than relocating overseas.’

If Rashford can add goals to his game as Keane demanded, all the signs will point towards a permanent deal being sealed in June.

