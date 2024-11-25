Roy Keane has issued a bleak warning to Manchester City and told Pep Guardiola they will be OUT of the Premier League title race if they are beaten by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday and with Mo Salah also outlining his side’s determination to pile the misery on the four-time reigning champions.

It’s been a dream start for Liverpool under new boss Arne Slot, with the Dutchman winning 16 of his first 18 matches in charge to make a mockery of claims the Merseysiders would suffer a downturn following the departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season. And with the Reds only dropping four points from a possible 36 on offer so far, they are now an unexpected, but welcome eight points clear of Pep Guardiola’s faltering side already.

Manchester City, by contrast, have already lost three times from 12 games this season – including five in a row across all competitions – and as many as they in the entirety of last season.

And with the fixture list sending Guardiola’s stalling side to Anfield this coming Sunday, City could find themselves 11 points off the pace by the start of December if they were to fall to another loss.

Keane thinks a defeat on Merseyside would prove fatal to City’s prospects of winning five titles in a row as he issued a stark warning to Guardiola and Co, who are now just one match from title oblivion.

“Eight points clear. I bet they cannot believe it,” Keane told Sky Sports following Liverpool’s topsy-turvy 3-2 victory against Southampton on Sunday.

“Liverpool have been excellent and have every chance of winning this title. If they turn up at their very best, with the fans behind them, and beat City – what a statement it would be.

“It would be over for them [City] next week if they lose to Liverpool.

“It’s a big test to deal with that expectation. Can City bounce back next week?”

DON’T MISS ❇️ Salah tees off on FSG after dropping Liverpool contract truth bombs – ‘I’m more out than in’

Redknapp hails dream Liverpool start as Salah issues Man City warning

Redknapp believes all the bricks are falling into place for Liverpool and that it is already shaping up perfectly for the Reds to claim their second title win in five years.

“It’s been a dream start for them,” Redknapp added. “Man City are struggling and Arsenal have injuries, it is perfect for them right now.

“Who knows, Liverpool might get an injury and they might have to suffer for a while. So far for Arne Slot, that is where you want to be. Great position for Christmas. Keep everyone fit and keep ticking over.

“It’s been a Premier League blockbuster over the last few years, especially at Anfield. A lot of those times, City have not got the result they wanted. This will be a change as Liverpool will be favourites, it brings an expectation and more pressure. They might have to be more patient.”

Liverpool talisman Salah is also determined to keep City at arm’s length but has warned his teammates they can take nothing for granted going into Sunday’s game.

“Hopefully we keep going in that direction. We have a game against them so hopefully we win it and go ahead by 11 points,” said Salah.

“Man City is Man City. They had a bad time now but they have a great coach and great players. Hopefully we can beat them.”

On his two goals in what was a difficult win over Saints, Salah added: “They were very important, especially after being down 2-1. It’s the most important thing to have won the game.”

Liverpool ‘offer on table’ for Real Madrid star as Man City learn Rodri truths

Meanwhile, the Reds are reportedly turning their thoughts rapidly towards the January transfer window and with the Spanish media claiming they have ‘put an offer on the table’ to bring former Manchester City man Brahim Diaz back to the Premier League.

The Morocco international has been reduced to a bit-part role this season and it’s claimed the Reds have made their move after learning Real Madrid’s thoughts on his possible sale in the January window.

Elsewhere, reports from Spain also claim sporting director Richard Hughes is ready to pay the release clause in Takefusa Kubo to bring the Japan winger to Anfield as their priority replacement for Salah.

And finally, hopes are growing that Virgil van Dijk will soon sign a new deal at Anfield with details emerging on the length of contract he could commit to at Anfield.

Over at the Etihad, the Cityzens can breathe a little more easier over the future of Rodri after a big update on Real Madrid’s thoughts on spending big money for a player of his age came to light.

Liverpool’s best ever starts in the Premier League compared