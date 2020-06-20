Roy Keane has outed two Manchester United midfielders who he believes are not good enough to have a long-term future at Old Trafford.

United needed an 81st-minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes to earn a deserved point at Tottenham in a 1-1 draw.

The Irishman was in a prickly mood in the Sky Sports studios during Friday’s 1-1 draw at Tottenham. David De Gea and Harry Maguire came in for massive stick for their role in Tottenham’s goal. That criticism of De Gea drew a passionate defence from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United were much better after the break though and had Tottenham pegged back for long periods.

While a draw was the least they deserved, Keane felt Solskjaer still has improvements to make.

“The potential is there and good players will enjoy working with other good players,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“Ole made the point about getting the balance right in the team. Paul Pogba’s available but he didn’t want to throw him back in. He’s probably not up to speed yet so coming on for the last 25 minutes is perfect for him.

“But on paper you could look at those two players playing together and it will be a big plus for Man United.”

Keane then explained why he doubts either Scott McTominay or Fred are good enough to be regular starters in the United midfield.

“I still have doubts going forward for United,” Keane added. “I still think the two lads in midfield – McTominay and Fred – are probably short. McTominay is learning his trade, I know, but I don’t think Fred is up to it.

“So there will be an opportunity for these lads [Pogba and Fernandes] to play regularly. And if they click together obviously that’s good news for United.”

Keane castigates De Gea

Keane was less reserved, however, in his criticism of De Gea and Harry Maguire after Steven Bergwijn’s opener.

He said: “I’m shocked. I’m shocked at that goal. I’ve watched a lot of football over the years but to give away that goal, I’m fuming here watching this game of football.

“I can’t believe Manchester United, I can’t believe Shaw heading the ball up in the air and then running forward.

“I’m staggered at Maguire, staggered that an international player can just get done like this and I am sick to death of this goalkeeper.

“I would be fighting him at half time, there is no getting away from it. I would be swinging punches at that guy.

“This is a standard save for an established international goalkeeper. I am flabbergasted.

“There’s got to be some stuff going on at half time. If I was Ole, [I’d] make some changes, get some lads off the pitch, lads going through the motions a little bit.

“Not that United have been bad but you’ve got to impose your personality on the game.

“Spurs have done OK, they’ve been compact but listen, they’ve been OK.

“But Man United… Maguire and De Gea, I wouldn’t even let them on the bus after the match. Get a taxi back to Manchester!”