‘Glad they’ve got punished’ – Keane, Neville blast France for Euro 2020 exit

Roy Keane believed that France’s attitude and complacency were to blame for their Euro 2020 exit, while Gary Neville described them as a “mess”.

The reigning world champions were knocked out of the Euros in the Round of 16 after losing on penalties to Switzerland. Kylian Mbappe missed the last spot kick to send his country home. But he was not the only one to blame; France should have had the game wrapped up much earlier.

Didier Deschamps’ side were 3-1 up going into the final 10 minutes. After a shaky start, they looked to be cruising after turning things around.

But they were left stunned as Haris Seferovic and Mario Gavranovic scored late on to send things to extra time.

Switzerland subsequently scored all of their penalties, before Mbappe missed France’s fifth and final effort.

Thus, one of the favourites for the tournament are out at one of the earliest hurdles. It will leave them with plenty to reflect on, but two ITV pundits began to pick apart where it went wrong for them.

Can England win it? - Planet Sport Euros Preview Not long to go until England start their Euro 2020 campaign with a tough test against Croatia on Sunday. Mark Smith, Pete Farries and Scott Allen take a closer look at their strengths and weaknesses.

Former Manchester United midfielder Keane claimed they had “the wrong attitude” and that they could not afford to rely on their quality.

“The French were hugely disappointing,” he said. “They had the game won, 3-1 it was done and dusted.

“The French turned up with the wrong attitude and you think they’ve got themselves out of jail with their quality but not enough and I’m glad they’ve got punished for that.

“You can have all the quality in the world but if you don’t turn up with that proper attitude it’s hard to switch it back on, and Switzerland were absolutely brilliant.”

Neville blasts France ‘mess’

Fellow ex-Red Devil Neville was also critical of the way France set up.

“I think it was a mess for France tonight, from the first minute,” Neville said in the post-match coverage.

“They thought they could turn up, be complacent. I felt the way they set up in their system was all wrong; the players didn’t have a clue in the first half what they were doing.

“That was four out of their starting back five; don’t be fooled by their injuries at left-back, that’s one position. They were a mess.”

READ MORE: Man Utd send scout to observe eliminated Euro 2020 star