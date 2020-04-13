Roy Keane believes that Bruno Fernandes’ “arrogance” is one of the main reasons that he is thriving since his move to Manchester United.

The 25-year-old has quickly emerged as a fan favourite at Old Trafford following his £65million move from Sporting Lisbon in January, with three goals and four assists already to his name.

And Keane has been encouraged at how quickly Fernandes has settled with his former club and reckons his “very good personality” has helped him.

“We often talk about players taking time to settle at a club – it’s not taken him long has it?” Keane told Sky Sports.

“He seems a very good personality. It’s obviously a huge move for him, but he seems to be enjoying it. He’s got a little bit of arrogance about him.”

On his time so far at Man Utd, Fernandes recently told MUTV: “For me, the most important was obviously the confidence of the coach. I need to know I am backed from the coach, because sometimes when you change club, not every time the coach wants you,” said Fernandes.

“Not like I need to come because the coach wants me to play, no, not like this, but I want to feel the confidence from the coach: ‘You come, you are a choice for me and you come. I need you, I want you.’

“It’s not like you come and I ask, ‘But I will play?’ No, this for me is not the point. For me, the point is the confidence he has in me. If he has confidence in me, then the rest is working.”

Scholes names the ‘one thing’ Bruno Fernandes cannot do at Man Utd

In stark contrast, Paul Scholes has admitted that he is unsure of one element of Fernandes’ game, although he has been impressed with the January addition.

Scholes sees Fernandes playing permanently in a number 10 role, not as a central midfielder, while he thinks the Red Devils are still “three or four signings” away from Manchester City and Liverpool.

“The one thing with Bruno is he doesn’t look like a central midfielder to me, he’s an out and out number 10,” Scholes told the BBC. Read more…