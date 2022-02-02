Roy Keane interested as Sunderland start talks over vacant spot

Roy Keane is reportedly interested in the vacant managerial position as Lee Johnson was sacked following a humiliating 6-0 defeat to Bolton.

The dire loss at the University of Bolton stadium was to be Johnson’s last game in charge, as he was sacked the following day. Sunderland are now keen to appoint a new manager swiftly as they bid for promotion back to the Championship. And now, their former boss Keane is reportedly open for a return to the North East.

The former Manchester United captain led the Black cats to the Championship in 2007, and is ranked highly within the club.

He managed to keep Sunderland away from relegation the following season. However, Keane was sacked in 2008 after a disagreement with the board.

Keane then went onto manage Ipswich Town until 2011, and has not taken a first-team managerial role since.

The former midfielder has however taken assistant manager positions with Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Currently a Sky Sports pundit, it was expected Roy Keane was past his time as a head coach in football.

However, a surprise return could now be in the making.

The Daily Mail report Keane is one of several figures expected to be interviewed by Sunderland in the coming days.

Former Hull City boss also considered

Meanwhile, talks are also ongoing between Sunderland and Grant McCann.

McCann was sacked by Hull City in January, less than a week after they were taken over by the Turkey-based Acun Medya Group.

The 41-year-old is now being carefully considered for the vacant post.

Alan Nixon reported the two parties will have ‘talks soon’, however admitted he is not the only candidate.

READ MORE: Acun Ilicali reveals reason behind shock Hull City sacking of Grant McCann