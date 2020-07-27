Man Utd legend explains why Lampard has done better job than Solskjaer

Frank Lampard has done a “better job” in his first season at Chelsea than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has this campaign, according to Roy Keane.

The Red Devils finished in third after their 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday. Chelsea, meanwhile, finished fourth on the same number of points.

Lampard’s men finished one place lower than last campaign under Maurizio Sarri, while United jumped up three places after their lowly sixth-placed finish in 2018/19.

However, Keane is of the opinion that Lampard has done a better job than Solskjaer this season. Pointing to the integration of younger players into the first team at Stamford Bridge.

“Frank’s done a better job, I have to say,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“I expect them to be there or thereabouts, but the way they’ve played, the way Frank comes across, he comes across really well.

“There’s no nonsense about him, he’s made big decisions. He has brought a lot of young players in, good players, good quality. But they’ve needed an opportunity, they took it.

“They finished in the top four and obviously if they can win an FA Cup, great achievement.

“But as Frank is reminding everybody, he’s not getting too carried away getting in the top four. But it’s huge step forward for Chelsea again.”

WOODWARD BLOCKED MAN UTD JANUARY DEAL FOR £80M MAN

Manchester United were interested in Kai Havertz in January, but the move was reportedly blocked by Ed Woodward.

Chelsea are now on hot pursuit of the German international, who has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in the Bundesliga.

Havertz is understood to be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge. Indeed, The Athletic claims a deal has been agreed, which could be worth up to £72m.

That would make the 21-year-old Chelsea’s record signing, surpassing the £71.6m they paid for Kepa in 2018.

But things could well have been different if Woodward had released the purse strings on a move for the 21-year-old. Read more…