Roy Keane mocks Arsenal after taking pity on goalscoring Gunners star

Roy Keane could not resist a sly dig at Arsenal’s struggles so far this season after reflecting on England’s win over Andorra in a game that saw Bukayo Saka playing a leading role.

The Three Lions clocked up their second 4-0 win in a matter of days after they eventually wore the minnows down at Wembley. A goal in either half from Jesse Lingard sandwiched a Harry Kane penalty. And it was left to Saka to nod home the fourth as he put his summer shootout miss behind him.

After the game, Gareth Southgate was full of praise for Saka, who was subject to vile racist abuse after missing in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

However, ITV pundit Keane could not resist the chance to mock Arsenal for their struggles this season when summing up Saka’s display.

The Gunners sit bottom of the league after three straight defeats. And Keane could not help himself in dishing out praise for the Arsenal man.

“Football’s all about dealing with disappointments. He had a tough summer, he’s reacted well, seems a good kid,” Keane said on ITV.

“Obviously a nice day for him today and scoring with a header.

“I’m sure he’s going to enjoy the win because he’s not getting many at club level so he’s got to make the most of it.”

Saka himself was thrilled to score his second international goal, with the strike coming on his 20th birthday.

“That’s the perfect birthday present for me and I’m really happy we got the win,” he said.

“I’m really happy with the reception everyone gave me, it really shows how proud they are of me and I think that meant a lot for me, it made me want to give my all.

“This is what I dream about, play at Wembley in front of my family, a full crowd and score on my 20th birthday, so I’m really happy.”

Roy Keane takes aim at England

While Saka did earn praise, the Irishman was not too happy at England’s display. He felt the players were taking it too easy. And he reckons only the arrivals of Jack Grealish, Harry Kane and Mason Mount upped the tempo.

“I was disappointed with the game,” he added. “It went a bit flat and I was looking for certain players to up the ante and create something.

“The pace dropped and I was disappointed with some of the senior players. You’ve got to keep that up and do things quickly.

“It was only when he made the changes that changed the momentum of the game. Overall I was disappointed, I don’t think Gareth would have learned too much from today.”

