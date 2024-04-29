Roy Keane has had his say on who wins the Premier League title between Arsenal and Man City

Roy Keane has backed Manchester City to go on to win the Premier League title this season after explaining why they will edge out Arsenal, while Ian Wright has strongly criticised two Gunners stars for their role in allowing Tottenham to almost sneak in a draw in Sunday’s north London derby with Tottenham.

The Gunners remain top of the table – a point clear of City, who do have a game in hand – after a thrilling 3-2 win at Tottenham that ultimately ended up being more nervy than it needed to be. Arsenal went into the break 3-0 to the good after goals from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz added to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s own goal. However, a mistake from David Raya gifted Cristian Romero a goal back before a Son Heung-min penalty made for a tense finish, with Arsenal just about holding on.

Later that day, City showed how it needed to be done with a relative straightforward 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest, though the hosts did miss a few chances of their own through usually-efficient striker Chris Wood.

City’s game in hand is, ironically, at Tottenham – who have proved something of a bogey side for Pep Guardiola’s team over recent years – meaning Arsenal’s arch rivals could ultimately have a say in the destination of this season’s Premier League title.

Keane, however, is convinced that the Cityzens will win the trophy once again, proving ultimately too strong for the Gunners and explaining why he thinks they will make history this season by becoming the first English side to win the title four seasons in a row.

Keane on why Man City will edge Arsenal in Premier League title race

“City’s players must have great belief in themselves and each other. After 20 to 25 minutes you’re thinking Forest are doing well, creating chances, but you’re still thinking that City will eventually get themselves going,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“In the second half City got more control, they bring Haaland on, [Kevin] De Bruyne then starts flexing his muscles.

“De Bruyne generally wasn’t at his very best, but they know they have another gear to go to.

“They had a tough game in midweek and they were outstanding. Today it was a case of let’s get this job done.

“Phil Foden was a loss but the one thing I look at when I look at Manchester City and their players and their subs… the word that springs to mind is “quality”. It’s just pure quality from the players they’ve got.

“Even today when they weren’t at it, they can turn to set pieces with their delivery, people attacking the ball, options off the bench. It’s so difficult to stop.”

Keane says Manchester City may be left concerned by the chances they allowed Forest to create, but he says there is a steel about this side and expects them to now see the job through.

“They will certainly be concerned with the chances they gave up in the first half but listen, in the second half they were a lot more controlling and it’s not a bad option bringing players on like Haaland,” he added.

“Missing Foden, so it’s the same old story with Manchester City even when they’re not at their best – they know how to win football matches. They’ve got good options off the bench.”

Pundit talks up Man City credentials

Keane added: “It’s a really good habit they’ve got from over the last few years, winning football matches.

“I think City will win every game now. I was worried with the way they started, I thought could they slip up?

“Forest missed chances, but a big and important win here for City today.”

Asked if the win at Forest represented another big hurdle overcome in the title race, Keane continued: “I think so and on the back of the Brighton game which obviously took a lot out of them.

“Arsenal played before them and won so there was a lot of pressure and Forest are obviously fighting relegation so they were obviously going to come out with that fight.

“Obviously Forest have played some games with the pitches and making it dry, of course, but I think that’s the game.

“I think that result is the title for Manchester City now, I really do.”

By contrast, Micah Richards feels Spurs will still have a huge say in the title race and believes that match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 14 will be their biggest obstacle.

“Spurs away, I think that is the game. If they win that game comfortably then they will win the league,” former City defender Richards commented.

“I think Spurs could trouble Manchester City, they have done before with how aggressive they are on the press, their transition is good, they’ve got pace on the wings, pace in behind with Son.

“But that’s the game I’m looking at if I’m Man City.”

Ian Wright unhappy with two Arsenal stars after Tottenham win

Despite all the talk about Man City, it is Arsenal who remain on top and, having won five of their last six games in the Premier League, can at least go into their final four games with some serious momentum.

Winning every match though may not prove enough.

Either way, former Arsenal hero Ian Wright feels the Gunners were lucky to have maintained their winning run at Tottenham on Sunday, lambasting the roles David Raya and Declan Rice played in allowing Ange Postecoglou’s side back into the contest.

Summarising the game on Premier League Productions, Wright said: “I knew it was going to be a tough day for Ben Davies because you could see, we’re talking about a player [Bukayo Saka] who knows what the derby means.

“It’s that time of the season where it was more about the performance and making sure you do perform and he did. He caused Ben Davies lots of problems and he had to go off at the end.

“But I was really pleased with the way they were so in control of what they needed to do, especially once Tottenham got back into the game.

“They’ve done so well to get to this point. You can’t do rash things which is what the we saw the goalkeeper do, unfortunately.

“Even the penalty that we had given away was quite a rash decision to make from Declan, simply because of where the ball is. There’s going to be a player in and around it and you’ve got to be a lot more careful about that.”

Wright, though, was relieved to take the win and added: “The main thing was getting the three points. That’s the main thing.”

“What is great about that [Saka’s goal], when you’re watching a lot of the strikers now, is the blatant nature that they just go forward.

“They’re not looking along the line, the margins are so tight and they know the offsides can be fractions.”

