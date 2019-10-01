Roy Keane reveals why Man Utd must stick with Solskjaer despite woes

Roy Keane has predicted more tough days ahead for Manchester United but insists they must stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s VAR awarded strike gave Arsenal a 1-1 draw at United in the Premier League in a game that was lacking in quality.

For United, the draw meant it was the first time they have won fewer than 10 points in their opening seven games in the Premier League era.

Indeed, their haul of nine points is their worst tally at this stage of a top-flight season since 1989-90.

The Red Devils now face six away trips in their next seven games, with the only game at Old Trafford against current league leaders and bitter rivals Liverpool.

And although Keane, speaking on Monday Night Football, foresees more struggles ahead for the club he does not feel that changing the manager is the answer.

When asked if United should stick with his former team-mate Solskjaer, he said: “100 per cent.

“They’ve given him the job and the contract, so support him and let him get on with it. Give him a couple of transfer windows. Are there more tough days ahead? You can bet your life there is. But they have to persevere.”

United had 16 efforts on goal in the game but 12 of those were from outside the area as they struggled to break down the Gunners.

And Keane believes Solskjaer and his players need to work on opening teams up more, especially at home.

He added: “You need belief and quality but this United are lacking in both. The effort was there but they were lacking in quality.

“I thought United should go on to win comfortably but it’s a mix of belief, confidence and quality – a combination of all those things.

“They’re not cutting teams open. It’s all on the counter-attack but that’s where the team is at.

“It’s hard work watching them but I bet it’s hard work for the players too. It’s not happening but you’ve got to keep persevering – they have to get a big result soon just to get some confidence.”