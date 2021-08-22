Roy Keane slammed Manchester United pair Fred and Harry Maguire for not doing enough to stop Southampton’s opening goal at St Mary’s.

The two sides shared a 1-1 draw on the south coast on Sunday, but United could and perhaps should have won. Indeed, they dominated for the first half an hour and had chances from free-kicks. However, the hosts took the lead on 30 minutes when Che Adams’ shot deflected off Brazilian midfielder Fred.

Maguire was also in the hunt to stop Adams from getting his effort away, but the striker stepped away from the England international well.

Speaking during Sky Sports‘ coverage of the clash, former United midfielder Keane hit out at Fred and Maguire.

“Fred and Maguire have to do more when someone comes into your area,” the pundit said.

“Fred, you’ve got to be ready to nail him and he just dangles a leg. He’s unlucky with the deflection but he’s got to do more, he’s got to do better than that.”

There was also debate over Southampton’s play in the build-up to the goal. Defender Jack Stephens tackled Bruno Fernandes, but the Sky pundits disagreed over whether it was a foul.

Keane said: “I don’t think it’s a foul because I think Fernandes should get his body across. I don’t think it’s a foul, I really don’t.”

Transfer Chatter - Lewandowski sale could scupper Man Utd's Haaland chances, three PL teams chasing Madueke and Chelsea in for French midfielder Robert Lewandowski's sale could scupper Manchester United's chances of signing Erling Haaland; Spurs, Leicester and Everton all chasing Noni Madueke from PSV and Chelsea join the race for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, all in today's transfer chatter.

However, Graeme Souness had a different view, claiming that referee Craig Pawson should have blown his whistle.

“I want the referee to not blow his whistle as much as possible but I think the ball comes across him, it’s his [Stephens’] right thigh against the left thigh of Fernandes,” the pundit said.

“He’s looking to go down anyway but I think that’s a foul.”

Sol Campbell added: “No foul for me, he steps across. I understand it was a little bit violent but he steps across.

“If Fernandes gets his body in the way then it’s stonewall.”

Man Utd loan transfer confirmed

Away from the pitch, United have allowed James Garner to leave on loan to Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder recently faced doubt over his future, but he has committed to a new contract.

Tied into the deal, though, is another loan move to the Midlands after his successful stint there last season.

Indeed, after struggling at Watford, he was recalled before moving to Forest.