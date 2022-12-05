Roy Keane savages ‘disrespectful’ Brazil for celebrations in South Korea rout: ‘It’s like watching Strictly Come Dancing’

Roy Keane was not impressed with Brazil’s goal celebrations as they ran riot in their World Cup last-16 clash with South Korea, winning 4-1 in Doha.

Keane launched a scathing attack on Brazil’s players and head coach Tite for showing “disrespect” to their opponents after producing a first-half mauling in the knockout clash.

After leading 4-0 at the interval in Qatar, their overzealous celebrations for each goal clearly antagonised Keane, who made his feelings clear.

He told ITV Sport: “It’s like watching Strictly Come Dancing. I don’t like it.

“I know they make a point about culture and what-not, but I think that’s really disrespectful to the opposition.

“It’s 4-0 and they’re doing it every time. I don’t mind it for the first one, the first kind of jig – whatever it is – but then they do it after that and then you’ve got the manager getting involved with it… No, I’m not happy with it, I don’t think it’s good at all.”

Vinicius Junior gave Brazil the lead in the seventh minute after excellent work from Raphinha, before Neymar made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Richarlison had been fouled.

The Tottenham striker then finished off a fine team move to make it 3-0 before Lucas Paqueta produced an excellent volleyed finish to make it four.

Brazil were able to cruise after that, although South Korea did pull a goal back in some style with 14 minutes to go.

Paik Seung-ho’s 25-yard strike took a slight deflection but it gave Alisson in the Brazil goal no chance.

Tite’s men will now face Croatia in the last eight on Friday.