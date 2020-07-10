Roy Keane has dig at Pogba over lack of leadership at Man Utd

Roy Keane thinks that Paul Pogba “wants to be the main guy” on social media but not on the pitch for as he doubts his leadership abilities.

The World Cup winner scored his first goal of an injury-ravaged campaign on Thursday night. Wrapping up Manchester United’s 3-0 Premier League win at relegation strugglers Aston Villa.

Pogba is back playing with a smile on his face, a year on from admitting he could quit Old Trafford. The France star is even reportedly willing to extend his deal.

Despite his improving performances, Keane still thinks that Pogba is more interested in social media than being a leader on the pitch.

“Maybe we can get a Tik Tok of Roy doing Pogba’s celebration?” Dangerous ground for @KellyCates as Roy Keane and @Evra discuss Paul Pogba’s impressive form pic.twitter.com/xJMpIbiNUA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 9, 2020

Keane told Sky Sports: “What I would say about Pogba, we’ve been saying for the last year or two. He needs to take more of a lead with the team. I don’t think he wants to be a leader. I think he’ll enjoy that Harry Maguire has come into the club, showing different leadership skills.

“And obviously Fernandes, leadership skills on the pitch. And I think Pogba likes that. I don’t think he necessarily wants to be the main guy. He probably wants to be the main guy on the social media side of things. Bu on the pitch he’s thinking, ‘I’m glad of that, I’ll just be under that radar’.

“We’ve always said he’s got that quality, But I think he never really wanted to be that leader at Man United. He doesn’t have to be now because he’s got a couple of other lads around him. And he looks like he’s enjoying himself a bit more.”

Pogba posed future question as he responds to obscure Man Utd record

Paul Pogba is focused on winning the FA Cup and Europa League rather than his Manchester United future.

The World Cup winner scored his first goal of an injury-ravaged campaign on Thursday, wrapping up a 3-0 Premier League win at embattled Aston Villa.

United’s emphatic 3-0 win at Villa Park was the fourth game in a row they have won by a three-goal margin, which is a Premier League record.

Pogba is playing with a smile on his face a year on from admitting his openness to a move away from Old Trafford, with the France international even reportedly willing to extend his deal.

Asked if he has had a change of heart about staying at the club, the 27-year-old told Sky Sports: “Right now, I’ve been injured for a very long time.” Read more…