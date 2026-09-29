Roy Keane tipped for ‘box office’ return to management – ‘It would be huge’

‘Box office’ Roy Keane would be an inspiring appointment to potentially replace under-pressure Martin O’Neill as the next Celtic manager, according to his former chairman Niall Quinn.

The legendary Manchester United midfielder was present for the Old Firm derby prior to the international break to support his old club and friend O’Neill, only to see Rangers pull off a 1-0 win at Celtic Park thanks to a goal from Ryan Naderi.

O’Neill is currently fighting for his job after three successive defeats, two of which have come against Rangers, although Celtic still remain two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

There are question marks over the 74-year-old’s future after he hinted he could walk away if he feels he can’t fix the issues that are currently plaguing his Celtic side.

O’Neill’s contract expires at the end of the season, although he does have the option of a further year. However, it’s reported that’s unlikely to be taken up by the Scottish giants.

But, given his Celtic connections, Keane has been linked with the job and a return to management after 15 years away from the dugout following his sacking by Ipswich back in 2011.

Niall Quinn, however, who gave Keane his first job in management at Sunderland in 2006, believes he would be a “box office” appointment for Celtic.

Speaking on the Graeme Souness Tackles podcast, Quinn said: “If Roy wanted to put his name in the hat, it would be huge. He hasn’t managed for a while, but you’d be a testament to say that when it’s in you, it’s in you forever.

“I think he’s more or less said that himself, and I certainly wouldn’t object to thinking that would be a hell of a thing to do.

“I had him myself at Sunderland, and he really got the city going – because he’s box office, the man. There’s no doubt about that.”

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Quinn doubts comeback despite Keane hints

Quinn, however, questioned whether the former Republic of Ireland star would actually want to return to managing after he has established himself as a respected pundit.

He added: “I just think he looks very happy doing what he does these days, I’ve never seen him smile so much.

“Going back in at the deep end, and having referees and things go wrong, and matches at the weekend and players… I don’t know if the fire will still be raging in him.”

Despite that, Keane recently told Micah Richards on Sky Sports that he would be open to a return to the dugout.

He said: “Strangely enough, at weekends when I’m watching games, there are teams I watch and you go, ‘I think I could go in there and do a job.’

“But it’s mostly at weekends. It’s not through the week. It’s not Monday morning when I’m having my scrambled egg at the local cafe, just reading a paper.

“All these managers driving up and down the motorways and stresses. But yeah, I do. I think there’s always something there.

“The pilot light is still on for something. If someone gave me a phone call and told you, you know what? Who knows? It’s going to be unlikely.”