Report reveals why Roy Keane’s return to Sunderland completely collapsed

A report has revealed why Roy Keane has turned down the opportunity to return to management with Sunderland.

Keane’s first-ever managerial role was at the Stadium of Light in 2006 and he had been strongly tipped to make a sensational return to Wearside following the sacking of Lee Johnson.

The Manchester United legend is said to have at least two interviews with Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. And The Athletic reports he was offered the job on Wednesday.

However, it’s now stated that the pundit will not be taking the job, with ‘contractual issues’ contributing to its collapse.

It was hoped that the 50-year-old would reignite the club’s promotion push, with Keane a popular choice.

But Sunderland will now turn to alternative candidates, including Grant McCann and Alex Neil.

Keane, meanwhile, is expected to continue in his TV roles – having spent two years at the Stadium of Light.

Keane sends Liverpool Salah warning

Meanwhile, Liverpool must avoid letting contract talks with Mohamed Salah run into next season because of the risk of him then leaving on a free, Roy Keane has said.

Talk of Salah’s contract situation was firmly top of the agenda at Anfield earlier this season amid his sparkling form. He has a season-and-a-half left on his current terms and there are no real signs that an extension is on the way.

Luis Diaz’s arrival as a new Liverpool signing in January has somewhat steered the focus away from the Egyptian in recent days.

Klopp in unprecedented Liverpool position and the results could be thrilling Liverpool are still in four competitions going into the business end of the season - and have the best squad of the Jurgen Klopp era to match.

However, Salah will return to Jurgen Klopp’s squad next week following Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final. And as he looks to pick up where he left off, the focus could all be on him again.

Indeed, Salah has netted 23 goals in 26 games so far this season. Other key Liverpool stars including Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk extended their contracts months ago.

As such, Keane warned that Liverpool must tie Salah down soon or run the serious risk of him leaving.

“He’s 29 but the modern player, they’re machines I don’t think it’s no issue,” Keane told ITV Sport. “From Liverpool’s point of view it’s business they’ve got to try and negotiate.

Salah one of the best

“You’ve got to get him signed on. He’s one of the greatest players in the world, you’ve got to get it done. If it goes into next season you really start to worry, but try and get it done and dusted.

“They might not have a choice, it’s up to the player. The player’s in charge he said he’s happy and he’s obviously going to try and negotiate a bit of steel but he’s going to to get a lot of money anyway.

“It might be does he want a new experience, but he’s said a number of times he’s happy here he’s loved here. But Liverpool have got to try and get him signed.

“You can’t just let players like that go out of the door, particularly on a free.”