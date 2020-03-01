Roy Keane vents spleen at David De Gea over clanger at Everton

Roy Keane has gone potty at David De Gea for his display of “arrogance” at Goodison Park as Everton were gifted an early lead against Manchester United at Goodison Park.

With absolutely no danger around him, the United keeper dwelled too long on a back pass to blast his clearance straight into Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to hand Carlo Ancelotti’s side a third-minute lead.

And while Bruno Fernandes‘ dipping shot restored parity on 31 minutes, Keane was livid with the United custodian at half-time and claimed he’d have been furious had anything like that have happened during his playing days.

“I’d kill him. Kill him,” Keane, working as a summariser for Sky Sports told host David Jones.

“What is De Gea waiting for? It’s crazy. There’s almost a bit of arrogance to him. I would have lynched him at half time. There are no excuses.”

Keane added: “These are vital moment for United. They’re chasing the top four.. it could cost them dear. Thankfully, they got back into the game.

“As a player, I would lynch him at half-time. It’s just not good enough.”

Keane claims Pickford is ‘not up to it’

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford did not cover himself in glory either in allowing Fernandes’ effort to go past him with many feeling the England man had to do better.

And Keane was adamant that Pickford was not all he’s cracked up to be.

“The bottom line with Pickford…I don’t need to see the stats. I know he’s not a good goalkeeper. He’s not up to it,” Keane raged.