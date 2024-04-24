Ruben Amorim rejected West Ham but still could become the next Manchester United manager

The prospect of Ruben Amorim managing in the Premier League remains a strong possibility this summer amid heightening claims he is coming under serious consideration for the Manchester United job – but he won’t now end up at West Ham amid claims the Portuguese coach “instantly” knew the Irons job was not the right project for him.

The 39-year-old is one of the game’s most in-demand managers as he steers Sporting Lisbon towards another LaLiga title – his second in three years – and having boasted one of the best win percentages in top-level European football. After initially strongly being linked with a move to Liverpool, it seems those strong denials issued by Amorim were indeed correct.

And after it emerged on Tuesday that Liverpool chief Michael Edwards was using the Amorim interest as a smokescreen for his real top target in Arne Slot – reports of the Dutchman moving to Anfield have gathered serious pace in the last 24 hours.

However, that’s not to say Amorim will not find himself moving to the Premier League this summer, with the sources informing TEAMtalk that the Sporting coach is ready to take the next step and sees a potential move to England as a logical next move.

Quite where he ends up though remains to be seen.

We can reveal the 39-year-old was interviewed for the Chelsea vacancy last summer before Todd Boehly opted instead for the more experienced Mauricio Pochettino.

As it stands, another chance of a move to London is also off the table after Amorim rejected an approach from West Ham.

And after flying into London for talks with Hammers officials on Monday, reports in Portugal have shed light on the reasons behind that snub.

Amorim instantly rejected chance to manage West Ham

The Hammers thrust themselves into the Amorim race earlier this week when trusted reporter David Ornstein broke the news that West Ham officials had flown the Portuguese coach into London to hold talks with him over succeeding David Moyes.

The Scot will depart this summer after coming under fire from supporters in recent weeks after their exit from Europe at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen and in the wake of some disappointing performances in the Premier League, most recently in a 5-2 thumping at Crystal Palace when the Hammers found themselves 4-0 down after just 31 minutes play.

Seeking a change of direction and a new, upcoming coach to oversee a bright new era, West Ham locked on to Amorim once it became apparent that a move to Liverpool was not on the cards.

However, according to Wednesday’s A Bola, Amorim’s trip to the capital was extremely brief with the 39-year-old almost instantly declining the Hammers and deciding they were not the club for him.

According to the Portuguese newspaper, they state: ‘West Ham’s project was not to his liking and Liverpool is further away’, suggesting a potential stay at Sporting CP cannot be ruled out.

On the prospect of staying in the Portuguese capital and leading both their (likely) title defence and entry into the Champions League, the report adds: ‘Amorim and his agent Raul Costa travelled to England, but what he heard didn’t convince him, and the continuity scenario returns to the coach’s head.’

In conclusion about West Ham, the report summarised by stating: ‘The coach just did not identify with the West Ham project.’

Next Man Utd manager: Amorim tipped to succeed Ten Hag

Despite snubbing the Hammers, there still remains the prospect of Amorim moving to the Premier League this summer with Manchester United now regarded as the most likely next club for the 39-year-old.

The Red Devils are currently conducting a final review into the management of Erik ten Hag and will reach a decision over whether to stick by the Dutchman or sack him a year before his deal runs, once the current campaign comes to an end.

With the situation described as “open” by the Athletic’s Ornstein, the final verdict will be made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe once he has seen the report conducted by new technical director Jason Wilcox.

As a result, reports in Portugal now believe there is a strong chance Manchester United could turn to Amorim if the axe falls on Ten Hag.

INEOS are reportedly keen on landing what is described as a young and talented coach to succeed the 54-year-old.

And with their shortlist thought to now contain Roberto De Zerbi, Michel of Girona and Bologna’s Thiago Motta, it is Amorim’s name who very much tops that list of options.

The release in Amorim’s deal is set at €20m (£17.2m) for clubs outside Portugal, though a clause in that would allow an elite club – for which Manchester United would very much fall under – to secure him for a reduced payment of €10m (£8.6m).

Whether Amorim has the experienced needed to take charge at Old Trafford remains to be seen. However, with a win percentage of 71.54%, his record as a manager so far is absolutely not in any doubt.

