Amorim’s Man Utd sack ultimatum defies logic as source uncovers January transfer plans

Claims that Ruben Amorim has been given just three games to turn around Manchester United’s fortunes can be swiftly played down, with sources uncovering when a decision on his possible sack will be made and with the club willing to once again back the Portuguese coach with significant transfer cash in January.

Amorim has been in place at Old Trafford since last November, but has struggled badly to lift the players he inherited from Erik ten Hag and currently presides over the single worst win percentage record of any manager at Manchester United since World War II. As a result, speculation that the axe could fall on his reign has gathered serious pace in recent days in light of last Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Manchester City.

Indeed, according to The Mirror, Amorim has been granted just three games to save himself from the sack, with upcoming matches against Chelsea, Brentford and Sunderland seen as pivotal to his future. And a failure to glean positive results from all three could have serious consequences for his future.

However, our transfer insider Dean Jones insists that Amorim is NOT under immediate pressure and – significantly – will get backing in the next window.

And he states that United are looking to extend their search for new talent, with increased emphasis on tactical adaptability and with the club having made it clear that midfield is the standout priority and with recruitment staff instructed to ‘actively identify solutions’.

However, that’s not to say that Amorim does not need a dramatic upturn in fortunes and, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, INEOS have given the United boss an ultimatum that could see the axe fall on his reign come the end of the season.

According to Jacobs, speaking to talkSPORT, it’s Europe or bust for Amorim.

“Ruben Amorim has been tasked with qualifying for European football this season. Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe flew into the club’s Carrington training ground on Thursday and stressed to Amorim the need for on-field results to improve.”

The British billionaire is said to believe United’s squad is “capable of a top-five finish, although Champions League is not the stated or budgeted goal for 2025/26.”

However, qualification into Europe’s elite competition is not crucial, but there is a clear expectation of participation that either the Europa League or Conference League, at least, must be achieved by the end of May, which Jacobs describes as an ‘ultimatum’ that will lead to his sacking if the objective is not met.

Romano: Amorim has Man Utd’s full support – for now

While INEOS chiefs remain fully behind Amorim for now, it is evidently clear that a major improvement is needed, if not over the next few games, but certainly over the course of the season.

And with planning very much underway for the January window, claims that United could remove the 40-year-old from his post within the next three games defy a certain element of logic.

With Amorim holding a series of discussions with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, there is a quiet confidence amongst them that the improvement in performances will, eventually, translate to better results, leading to United steadily climbing the table.

Furthermore, November 1 is the date on which Amorim will celebrate his one-year anniversary at the club. If Man Utd dispense of his services before then, Amorim is due a £12m compensation package.

Explaining the situation, trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano explained: “The update of the day is about the co-owner of Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“Ratcliffe was at the Etihad stadium for the derby… don’t underestimate the presence of Ratcliffe, who wants to be present and involved in the conversations and part of the process to understand what is not working, why Man Utd are performing at this level.

“Ratcliffe flew into Carrington and had several meetings. Sources at Man Utd make very clear those meetings were planned, they were already planned even before the derby result.

“But in these meetings, there was also a conversation, a direct face-to-face conversation with Ruben Amorim.”

Romano added: “Amorim has a very clear position about [why Man Utd are struggling]. A position that regards the [lack of] intensity of the team… different approach wanted.

“It’s not about the system that’s creating the problem for Man Utd in the view of the manager. This is why Amorim goes public and says ‘it’s not about the philosophy, if you want to change the philosophy you have to change the man’.

“Amorim is fully convinced it’s not about the tactical approach or the system or philosophy. This is what Amorim keeps telling people at the club in conversations with the directors and management, and also in the conversations with Ratcliffe.

“So now it’s about getting different results. Obviously, it was a week full of rumours for Man Utd after the start of the season was really poor.

“Many have asked me about managers and candidates [to replace Amorim]… we are NOT at the stage where we can say ‘this guy can be the next Man Utd manager or the other guy is the main candidate.’

“Man Utd have not started any official conversation with other managers. [United have] respect for Amorim, [they] keep working with Amorim to improve the squad, but it’s also important to say that obviously, results are needed. They can’t continue like this forever. Amorim is aware of this situation.”

Romano concluded by stating: “They keep trusting Amorim, but different results are needed and the presence of the co-owner (Ratcliffe) I think, is quite a clear message in that sense.”

