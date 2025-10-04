David Ornstein’s inside verdict on Man Utd plans over Ruben Amorim sack revealed as MAJOR name is ruled out

David Ornstein is adamant that Manchester United have no plans to sack Ruben Amorim any time soon, but has revealed the one pressing transfer issue they did not fix in the summer and is now seen as a major reason for their struggles so far this season.

The Red Devils are currently 14th in the Premier League table and have already lost three of their six Premier League games so far this season. Defeat at Brentford last weekend has ramped up the pressure on Amorim, who goes into Saturday’s clash against Sunderland daring not to lose a third game in a row with Manchester United.

As a result of their struggles – together with the fact that Amorim is presiding over the worst record by any United manager since the Second World War – talk of the sack at Old Trafford has significantly ramped up in recent days, amid claims the club has already drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements.

But according to trusted journalist Ornstein, United co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has zero plans to axe the 40-year-old any time soon and says only a heavy home defeat to the Black Cats can result in a change.

“Ruben Amorim is under major pressure, but I think most of that pressure is applied on him by himself, as well as the burden of being Manchester United manager,” Ornstein began on NBC Sports Soccer. “But Manchester United themselves, as I understand it, they’re not planning to sack him. They don’t want or intend to, and I don’t think he’s planning to walk away from this last season.

“I think he is really feeling the strain. And people I speak to says he was questioning whether he could succeed there. But I do think, sort of incrementally, they feel there is a bit of improvement there, however small so far this season, especially with some of the new signings.

“And it is still very early, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe, as minority owner, but with sporting control, is at the heart of this. He’s heavily involved [in wanting him to succeed].

“Omar Berrada, as chief executive, Jason Wilcox as technical director, essentially the sporting director… there’s a lot riding on this decision for them, because they essentially appointed him and have placed great faith in him and his system.”

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that one name that can be ruled out anyway is Gareth Southgate and now Ornstein too has confirmed this…

Southgate ruled out, as Ornstein explains Amorim struggles

On a potential replacement, Ornstein insists that United, while keeping an eye on the market, have not drawn up a list.

“People have talked about shortlists. I don’t know of there being a shortlist to replace him. Of course, Man Utd will always be looking at options like every club and aware of the markets, whether it be on an interim basis, longer term, or even after the World Cup in the summer of 2026, but I’m assured that Gareth Southgate is not in the frame for the Manchester United job should it become available.”

On what Amorim needs to do to save himself, Ornstein had a simple message.

“Results will need to improve. We can’t get away from that, and we know how this industry operates, but I think they would like to give him more time. There’s no guarantee by any means that if they lose against Sunderland, that they would sack him, and in fact, I don’t think they would, as long as it wasn’t too severe.

“They’ve got some games after the International break and before the November international break that maybe would be a truer test. Of course, it would be expensive to get rid of him, but I don’t think money will be at the heart of this decision. It will be based on on what they’re seeing from a football perspective.”

Ornstein also insists the players remain behind the manager despite their poor results, but admits the failure to sign a quality holding midfielder this summer was a major oversight by United and has been a big factor in their poor run of form.

“The players, as far as I know, are mainly with him,” Ornstein continued. “They believe in what he’s doing, but there’s an acceptance that when they can see the goal, for example, they’re not any longer doing what they’ve been set up to do by him, and maybe it’s a bit of a psychological and mental issue.

“There’s huge speculation about the system that he’s playing. I don’t think that’s seen as the core issue; more the need for number six, which was perhaps more pressing than the number nine in the summer, and it will remain on the agenda going forward.”

