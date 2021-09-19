Manchester City defender Ruben Dias says Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Man Utd makes the Red Devils strong contenders for the title.

Ronaldo was close to linking up with Portugal team-mate Dias at City before Man Utd swooped in. Sir Alex Ferguson and Rio Ferdinand were reportedly integral to the charm offensive.

Ronaldo has got off to a brilliant start in his second spell at Old Trafford. The 36-year-old notched a brace against Newcastle and has continued that form with goals against Young Boys and West Ham.

His return could help Man Utd to end their wait for a Premier League title. Since they last lifted the trophy in 2013, their Manchester neighbours have been victorious on four occasions.

When asked about Ronaldo, Dias told Sport TV (via Sport Witness): “Cristiano, year after year, continues to be at a high level.

“He has come up big again. He returns to one of the most competitive leagues in the world and to one of the clubs with the most ambitions. It’s a big step for him.

“We won’t be predicting the future, but obviously United come out reinforced and become more and more a strong candidate.”

Dias, meanwhile, was recently rewarded for his stunning debut campaign with a new contract.

On August 30, City announced a new deal for the centre-back which will keep him at the club until 2027.

After it was revealed, Dias said: “I’m very happy to sign the new deal.

“I have enjoyed every single minute of my time at City since joining last year.

“Playing for City has surpassed all my expectations and it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of such an incredible squad.

“I would also like to thank Pep [Guardiola] and the coaching staff for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and keep pushing me to improve.

“To be part of the squad that achieved so much last season was incredible and made us all hungry to achieve even more.”

Pundit gives verdict on Man Utd ace

Stan Collymore believes Jesse Lingard should ‘sit down with his agent’ if he is not given a starting place at Man Utd.

The England international recently returned from a successful loan spell at West Ham.

He is thought to be a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans and scored against his former club on Sunday.

However, Lingard could spend more time on the bench later this campaign due to Solskjaer’s rich attacking options.

Collymore said: “At 28, it’s now or never for Jesse Lingard at Manchester United.

“If Solskjaer doesn’t give him the same chance the others all get, he needs to sit down with his agents and see what’s on offer.

“I’d even be having a conversation about getting out this January if I were to find myself playing 20 minutes here and there and then missing games.

“The Hammers would take him in a heartbeat, as would others in England, Spain and Italy.”

READ MORE: Lingard stuns with Man Utd winner but second super-sub crucial – player ratings