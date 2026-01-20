Midfielder ‘would love to sign for Real Madrid’ as Arsenal plan TWO audacious Bernabeu raids

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Real Madrid target Ruben Neves, who is at Al-Hilal

Real Madrid have responded to the chance to bring Ruben Neves to Estadio Bernabeu in the January transfer window, according to a Spanish report, while Arsenal are keen on signing Arda Guler and Victor Valdepenas from Los Blancos.

Xabi Alonso wanted to sign Martin Zubimendi for Real Madrid before the Spain international midfielder moved to Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025.

Madrid president Florentino Perez turned down Alonso’s request, and while the former Liverpool midfielder is no longer in charge of Los Blancos, the club have realised that they need a player who can pull the strings from the middle of the park and control the tempo of the game.

Real Madrid reject Ruben Neves offer

However, that does not mean that Madrid will sign any midfielder, with Cadena SER reporting that Los Blancos have turned down the chance to bring Ruben Neves to Estadio Bernabeu in the January transfer window.

The Spanish media outlet has claimed that Neves, who is out of contract at Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal at the end of the season, ‘would love to sign for Real Madrid this winter transfer window’.

The report has claimed that agents representing the former Wolves star have ‘already offered’ Neves to the Spanish and European giants.

However, while Madrid believe that Neves ‘is a good option’, for now, Perez and the board of directors ‘are not in favour of a signing of this kind in January’.

Arsenal want Arda Guler

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 12 that Arsenal remain keen on a 2026 deal for Arda Guler.

Arsenal have been among the clubs who enquired for Guler over the past 12 months and made fresh contracts in December 2025.

Guler’s camp told the Gunners that the Turkey international attacking midfielder has no plans to leave Estadio Bernabeu, but that has not put dampened Arsenal’s interest.

According to Fichajes, Guler has ‘has won Mikel Arteta’s heart’, and the Arsenal manager ‘wants’ the Gunners ‘to make an effort and complete the signing’ of the 20-year-old.

The Spanish news outlet, which is highly speculative, has claimed that Arteta is ‘a great admirer’ of Guler and believes that ‘his profile would be a perfect fit for his project’.

Although Madrid are not willing to listen to any offers for Guler, Arsenal’s interest remains strong.

Arsenal eye Real Madrid teenager Victor Valdepenas

It’s just not Guler that Arsenal want to sign from Madrid, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that the north London club remain keen on a deal for Victor Valdepenas, too.

The transfer guru reported Arsenal’s interest in the 19-year-old in October, and he has reiterated that the Premier League club remain keen on the teenage defender.

Romano wrote on X: “Arsenal keep monitoring Real Madrid talent Víctor Valdepenas, as revealed back in October.

“He’s one of the names on #AFC shortlist as potential investment for next months, but his future remains in Real Madrid hands.”

However, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that there is no way that Arsenal will be able to sign the Valdepenas this month.

We understand that it is deemed impossible that Madrid will let the youngster leave in the middle of the season.