Ruben Neves offers thoughts after Jose Mourinho praise

Manchester United transfer target Ruben Neves welcomed the praise thrust his and Wolves’ way in the wake of their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Premier League newcomers continued their impressive start to the campaign by holding United to a deserved draw on Saturday – though Mourinho was quick to point fingers at some of his senior stars who he felt had “ignored the basic laws of football”.

However, the visitors’ efforts also received praise from the United boss, with reported midfield target Neves very much the centre of all their good work.

Praising the display of Neves and another of his countrymen, Joao Moutinho, who scored the equaliser, Mourinho said: “These two Portuguese boys (Neves and Moutinho), they are both the kind of player that likes to bite, that likes to short distance, to press, they don’t give long time for you to have the ball, to turn, one touch, two touches, you don’t have much of that.”

Responding to Mourinho’s praise, Neves said: “We want to do this [play like Mourinho said Wolves did] every game.

“We want to play every game like it the last game of our lives. It’s our job. You can’t think about what you’re going to do in the future until you’ve done things in the present.

“We can’t think about the opponent all the time. If we do things right it’s easier for us. We’re never going to be afraid to play our football. They are not superheros. They are players and if we do things well we can make it difficult for other teams.”

United were once again linked with a fresh January swoop for Neves last week following his impressive start to the season, leading Wolves to reportedly stick a huge asking price on his head.

