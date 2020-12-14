A Portugal centre-back has refused to rule out a potential January switch to Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp still ponders defensive reinforcements.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo featured a three-page interview with Olympiacos star Ruben Semedo on Sunday, in which he commented on the interest.

The 26-year-old struggled during his time in LaLiga with Villarreal, having joined from Sporting in a €14million deal in 2017.

He eventually ended up in Greece after a loan return to his homeland with Rio Ave. The imposing defender has since forged a name for himself at Olympiacos.

His form there has seen Semedo win a first cap for Portugal and attact the attention of top clubs.

One of those is Liverpool, who are in need of defensive help after season-ending injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

O Jogo questioned Semedo over the Reds’ need for a replacement for Van Dijk, to which he responded (as cited by Sport Witness): “Oh, only difficult questions.

“I heard that and it’s always good to see my name linked to big clubs. Let’s see what happens in the future.”

There were also rumours of a return to Portugal over the summer, but Semedo was happy to remain in Greece.

He added: “There was interest from some clubs, but now it doesn’t make much sense to be speaking their names. After all, I renewed my contract at Olympiacos and I’m focused on my work here.”

Bargain fee for Portugal star

He is currently valued at a bargain €7m by Transfermarkt. However, Olympiacos are sure to want more if there is a chance he could leave.

Semedo is not the only centre-back being linked with a switch to the reigning Premier League champions.

Inter Milan star Stefan de Vrij has been mentioned as a potential option for Klopp, along with Schalke’s Ozan Kabak.

There were more concerns for the Reds on Sunday when Joel Matip was forced off at half-time at Fulham.

However, Klopp has revealed the defender could be fit to face Tottenham on Wednesday despite suffering a back injury.

