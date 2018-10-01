Rudiger puts pressure on three Chelsea players to help Hazard

Antonio Rudiger thinks Chelsea need to start killing off matches and has called on three players in particular to help relieve Eden Hazard of the goalscoring burden.

Hazard has scored eight goals in nine matches for the Blues and Belgium since the arrivial of Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge and some pundits have claimed he is now the best player in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the hype surrounding Hazard has been a timely distraction for Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud’s lack of goals so far this campaign – with only Morata registering a goal.

And German defender Rudiger wants the club’s strikers and Willian – who has bagged two goals this campaign – to help out Hazard.