Chelsea star reveals role as unofficial agent in brokering Havertz deal

Toni Rudiger has admitted reprising his unofficial agent’s role in helping lure Kai Havertz to Chelsea.

Germany midfielder Havertz is understood to be on the brink of trading Bayern Leverkusen for Stamford Bridge in a deal that could rise as high as £90million.

The Blues’ Germany defender Rudiger revealed earlier this summer how he had helped convince Timo Werner to sign.

And now the popular Chelsea figure has admitted returning to his ‘agent Rudiger’ role to land Havertz.

When asked whether he would have any influence over the Havertz situation, Rudiger said: “Everything went well with Timo Werner, so I made my contribution.

“And I hope that it works again now.”

Rudiger’s close friendship with Werner paid big dividend for Chelsea. They eventually sealed a £53million deal to bring the free-scoring striker to west London.

The 27-year-old has now made no secret of his attempts to repeat that trick where Havertz is concerned, with the 21-year-old Leverkusen player’s move to Chelsea understood to be imminent.

Rudiger, Werner and Havertz are all on Germany duty this week, with Nations League clashes against Spain and Switzerland.

Werner took just four minutes to get off the mark in Chelsea colours, netting in Saturday’s 1-1 friendly draw at Brighton.

Werner ready to handle Chelsea pressure

Frank Lampard will certainly expect Werner to top the Blues’ scoring charts this coming season. And the 24-year-old admitted he fully understands that pressure.

“I want to carry on scoring goals,” said Werner. “I think that’s what the coach also will demand of me.”

Chelsea will have enjoyed one of their best ever transfer window recruitment drives should Havertz join.

Germany hitman Werner and Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech were early and high-profile acquisitions. England left-back Ben Chilwell arrived from Leicester, while veteran Thiago Silva signed on a free transfer.

France Under-21 defender Malang Sarr will head out on loan after arriving on a free from Nice too.

And Chelsea may not be finished there, with West Ham’s Declan Rice another long-term target. A new keeper is also on the radar of the club’s technical advisor Petr Cech.

READ MORE: The agent of new Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has told the Blues that the veteran defender can play at the top level for “another five or six years”.