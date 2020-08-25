Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has provided an update on the future of Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara.

The 29-year-old continues to be heavily linked with a switch to Anfield this summer. Indeed, some reports suggest that Bayern have cut the player’s asking price to allow him to leave.

Despite these continuous rumours, the Liverpool Echo claims that they have been told on several occasions that Thiago is currently not a player the Reds are interested in signing.

The Spaniard played a key role in Bayern’s Champions League final triump over PSG at the weekend. But manager Hansi Flick admitted after the game that he was unsure of where the midfielder’s future lies.

Now Bayern CEO Rummenigge has spoken publicly about the current situation regarding Thiago.

“We always read a lot about Liverpool, but they haven’t contacted us yet,” Rummenigge told Bild, via Metro.

“Yesterday we had the meeting with our employees and his whole family was there, and they wandered around the square in great nostalgia [at the Allianz Arena], I would say.

“It looked a lot like goodbye, as if he had made up his mind.”

SIX REASONS WHY THIAGO MIGHT STRUGGLE AT LIVERPOOL

Meanwhile, Danny Murphy has admitted one major doubt about Liverpool completing a deal for Thiago Alcantara.

Murphy would love to see Thiago at Anfield, he thinks the player could be disappointed next term as “they’ve got six players already for the three positions”.

Murphy told talkSPORT: “I’m a fan of his anyway, but Thiago in the middle of the pitch for Bayern, unbelievable performance [against PSG]. Brilliant, he was, on and off the ball.

“What a signing he’ll be if Liverpool get him. He can play in a four, holding, because he’s tenacious enough and he’s athletic enough.

“Thiago reads the game really well and he dictates tempo. He can slow the game down and speed it up, and not many players can do that.

“He can also play ahead of someone holding, like Fabinho, and get forward a bit more and play the through balls and be more creative.

“He’s one of the best.

“The thing is that Liverpool midfield has been amazing, really, and it’s so competitive. They’ve got six players already for the three positions.

“[Jordan] Henderson, [Georginio] Wijnaldum and Fabinho are the three, who Klopp normally plays in the big games, then you’ve got [James] Milner, [Naby] Keita and [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain as back-up!”