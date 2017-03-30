Rumour Mill: Liverpool to rival Spurs in race for German ace

Manchester United will reportedly demand more than £66million for one of their stars, while Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on a Real Madrid playmaker, according to Thursday’s rumours.

ARSENAL

Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid’s 21-year-old attacking midfielder Marco Asensio (Don Balon)

Mesut Ozil has refused to rule out a return to the Bundesliga as his contract talks with Arsenal are put on hold (Daily Mail)

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has held talks with Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez in London before the international break (Daily Express)

Bellerin is also a target for Serie A giants Juventus (Daily Mirror)



BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth will go all-out to entice Jermain Defoe back to the south coast next term – to keep him on track for the World Cup (The Sun)

CHELSEA

Eden Hazard has dropped a hint that he could be staying with Chelsea after declaring his children are happy in London (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho is gearing up a for a £70m battle with former club Chelsea for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku (Daily Express)

Chelsea face losing a £70m fight with Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti (The Sun)

Chelsea are set to offer Nathan Ake to nab star defender Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton (The Telegraph)



Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to sign Monaco’s £40m-rated midfielder and Chelsea target Tiemoue Bakayoko (Daily Mirror)

EVERTON

Jose Mourinho is gearing up a for a £70m battle with former club Chelsea for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku (Daily Express)

LEICESTER

Leicester City are apparently among a host of clubs tracking Oxford full-back, Marvin Johnson (Leicester Mercury)

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid’s 21-year-old attacking midfielder Marco Asensio (Don Balon)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to join the battle for the services of young Bundesliga midfielder Max Meyer (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez has his heart set on a summer move to Bayern Munich despite Liverpool’s £52m plot (Daily Star)

Liverpool have re-opened contract talks with defender Dejan Lovren (Daily Telegraph)

Danish left-back Riza Durmisi says he’s flattered by Liverpool’s interest in him – but he’s happy at Real Betis (Daily Star)



MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United will demand in excess of £66million for David De Gea should Real Madrid reignite their interest in the Spaniard again this summer (Metro)

Jose Mourinho is gearing up a for a £70m battle with former club Chelsea for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku (Daily Express)

Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to sign Monaco’s £40m-rated midfielder and Chelsea target Tiemoue Bakayoko (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have started investigating alternative goalkeeping options like Inter’s Samir Handanovic and Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, amid growing worries that David de Gea could leave for Real Madrid in the summer (The Independent)

Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez could be on his way out of Atletico Madrid as Jose Mourinho is eyeing up a potential offer (The Sun)

SOUTHAMPTON

Chelsea are set to offer Nathan Ake to nab star defender Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton (The Telegraph)

SUNDERLAND

England striker Defoe can leave Sunderland on a free transfer if they are relegated from the Premier League due to a clause in his contract (Daily Mail)



Bournemouth will go all-out to entice Jermain Defoe back to the south coast next term – to keep him on track for the World Cup (The Sun)

TOTTENHAM

Tottenham have offered injured playmaker Erik Lamela to Inter Milan (Calciomercato)

Bayer Leverkusen have joined the race for Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, who is also a target for Tottenham and West Ham (Fanatik)

WEST HAM

Bayer Leverkusen have joined the race for Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, who is also a target for Tottenham and West Ham (Fanatik)